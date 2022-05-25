Thank you, Ms. Anderson for your insightful column on May 19.
In thinking about it, there seems to be so many men in the world today who give pseudo power to the women who agree to be sexual objects and to not hold him accountable if they make a baby by agreeing to abort the baby.
Sadly, it seems that many women allow themselves to be exploited by these self absorbed men to get what the woman wants — whether it's a part in a movie, the man himself, or something else.
As I listened to Sally Field's autobiography on CD, "In Pieces.” As she told her own story, I was deeply saddened by her step-father's sexual abuse of her. I was deeply saddened that her parents took her to have an abortion from a pregnancy with a peer when she was still a teen. I was deeply saddened that in her rise to stardom, she too allowed powerful men in the movie industry to use her for their physical gratification. Her life story was so sad to me. Not only by what was done to her, but by the choices she made. I kept hoping for "happiness" as I listened to her story. It never came.
Young Sally Field, when playing "Gidget" in the TV series of the same name, was an adorable, bright star! I knew from watching “Gidget” that Sally Field could play any role, with her range of actress skills portrayed in the series! I delighted in the actor who played her father; Sally writes in her autobiography that he treated her so kindly and protectively. Oh, that she could have had a real father who treated her with just such kindness and respect, and protected her. Good fathers are soooo needed!
How I love the rare man who understands that physical beauty is only skin deep — who knows that most every woman can be "beautiful" and seeks for a woman who is beautiful on the inside as his most important criteria. And then, when he finds her, loves her with his whole heart and soul. I think of President Ronald Reagan's great love for his wife, Nancy, as evidenced in the book by Nancy Reagan titled, "I Love You, Ronnie — The Letters of Ronald Reagan to Nancy Reagan."
I think of Jean Valjean in the story of Les Mis, of his unselfish devotion to Fantine and Cosette. What a man!
Actor Ricardo Montalban, when asked what is a great lover, replied, "A great lover is someone who can satisfy one woman her entire lifetime and be satisfied with one woman his entire lifetime. It is not someone who goes from woman to woman; any dog can do that."