A day of reflection and introspection while composing this on Martin Luther King Day. I’m confident he would have grave concerns for the future of his country, as so many of us do. This once great democracy has fallen from grace to a lower state, tittering on the brink of autocracy, or worse. I’m generally an optimist — that good will prevail, that we as a people will find the courage to restore our democracy. The world looks on with dread. If this mighty country continues on its present course, what will it mean for other countries trending in a similar direction? For more than 200 years, we have been a beacon, shining a bright light around the world telling of freedom and equality, a government by and for the people. Although we have never quite reached the platitudes we professed, we fought many wars costing millions of lives and trillions of dollars to defend these brilliant ideals, and began an international movement toward the same. Now the pendulum swings back, away from where so many have fought and died for. Granted, an autocracy is much easier for the average citizen. No worries about the next election, or what our policy decisions might be. These concerns will vanish. The autocrat will make those decisions for us, for better or worse. Democracies are messy and time consuming. It requires public involvement and a well-educated, enlightened public. This is the year of decision. Is it too late to follow a new path? All polls show us evenly split between those who continue to follow the path of autocracy, and those who wish to maintain a democratic form of government. Which will it be? Expressing your views to our “elected” officials and in the “elections” of 2022 will decide.