As a resident of Cache Valley, I am concerned about how the fair managers are continuing to push 4-H programs out of the fair. Their reason for doing so? They say it is because these programs do not make money. Cachecounty.org says, "The mission of the Cache County Fairgrounds is to support community economic vitality, health and well-being, education, tourism, and enhance overall quality of life." It seems to me that they are focusing on only the economic part of their mission statement.
One program that has been cut from the fair is the showing of milk goats. It use to be a part of the fair like all of the other animals. Over the course of time, they were reduced to a separate show held the weekend before the fair. They were later removed from the fair entirely with only three weeks notice to the participants. The children had already been working on their projects for most of the previous year, and were left without any opportunity to present their animals.
Another 4-H program that is in danger is the Dog Show. At first, the dog 4-Hers had a wide space in which to display their dogs' agility and training. Last year, they were asked to move into a much smaller area, despite their previous area going unused. This year, they were again asked to downsize to a smaller area with their staging area much further away from the course. The reason the fair committee gave them for the most recent move was that they needed the space for additional booths to increase their income. What will come next for the dog 4-Hers? I'm sure you can guess.
The 4-H program is a nationwide nonprofit organization whose mission is "engaging youth to reach their fullest potential while advancing the field of youth development." I fail to see how cutting 4-H programs is helping our youth meet their fullest potential. Instead, their actions make it clear that the county does not care about them or their projects; it cares about making money.
If having the fair and 4-H shows together isn't working, then why don't we try what other fairs have done? Some other fairs have the 4-H stock show separate from the booths, rodeo, and carnival. This divides the two purposes of the fair, allowing the county to focus on their bottom line as much as they want without compromising the fulfillment of 4-Hers' potential or the enjoyment of county residents. Just think about it.