To the editor:
If the current protesters really want equality and if they really feel that naming a school or sports team brings dishonor to them as a group, then the following names for schools and sports teams should also be retired as being offensive: The Spartans, Trojans, and Centurions all practiced slavery, the Knights where anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim. The Cavaliers were anti-democratic royalists opposed to personal freedom, the Warriors glorifies death and violence, and the Vikings, Scots, Highlanders, Cowboys, Patriots, Pirates and Yankees are all groups of real people with feelings, not mascots. I suggest that maybe names like the puppies, the penguins, the doves, the pigeons, the kittens might be used as they might for a time be less offensive to those who feel they have a human or constitutional right not to be offended.
Steve Simmons
Cache County