To the editor:
In W. Vosco Call’s passing Cache Valley lost a key pillar to what has earned the community’s reputation as a haven for all the arts — not just the theatre but vocal and instrumental music and the visual arts. His integrity was rooted in a simple philosophy: good art, like an accelerating snowball, simply begets more art. All are welcome at that table. The renaissance began with Vosco’s visionary participation in the early ’60s with the restoration of the Caine Lyric Theatre.
But it wasn’t just Vosco alone. When I first came to Cache Valley 47 years ago, it was always “Ruth and Vosco.” Let’s not forget Ruth. The two were a team, with Ruth training the local young thespians and Vosco later smoothing their rough edges at USU. They understood that teaching theatre was not just about cranking out passable performers but transmitting valuable life skills: being accepting of, responsible for, and reliable to others; taking the initiative and following through with projects; punctuality; engaging in collaborative problem solving, and many others. They treated everyone — and I mean everyone — in the arts community equally. I most remember their hospitality with Ruth’s outstanding meals served to a houseful of new students, colleagues, old friends, and former students — all treated with the same respect and interest.
Vosco’s enthusiasm for the stage was unquenchable. When I became producing artistic director of the summer Lyric Repertory Company, it was always a cat and mouse game coaxing him out of retirement’s “cocoon” for about 11 years running. He always came. I heard that he may have been planning to contribute in some way to the Lyric season this coming summer at age 90+. Vosco’s greatest influences on me were his stage productions — both tasteful and thoughtfully selected to reflect some relevant issue of the time. Many are still remembered and discussed decades later. He chose to produce the play “The Night Thoreau Spent in Jail” when civil disobedience was much discussed on the national scene. For Vosco, the play was “the thing” by which he taught his craft to both student and colleague alike. His stage direction was the most intuitively “right on” — especially in that most difficult of mediums (believe it or not) of comedy and farce. In his directing sessions it was clear that he wanted to play all the parts himself.
Fortunately for Cache Valley, his legacy has lived and will live on through his extremely talented and dedicated offspring — children and grandchildren.
Vosco, you have truly earned that final, solitary bow before the curtain as applause rings out.
Colin Johnson
USU professor emeritus