To the editor:
To Michael Timmons: My son is on the LHS football team. He has been involved with their fundraiser. He was instructed by the fundraiser representative to not only wear a mask but latex gloves as well! My son and his friend, who’s also on the team, wore a mask and gloves each day they went door to door selling the discount cards. It’s too bad that the boys that came to your door didn’t know of the protocol they were supposed to follow. Maybe they were not there for the instructions, or they didn’t listen during the presentation, but rest assured the coaches and the organizers took into account the health and safety of the community when organizing the fund raiser.
Christine Lamborn
Logan