To the editor:
No Mow May. It’s a real thing.
This year I’m trying something new. During the month of May, I’m practicing No Mow May. Simply put, I’m not mowing my lawn until June. This isn’t just an act of laziness. It’s a commitment to my little buzzing friends the bees. Bee populations worldwide are declining, mostly from habitat loss and chemicals that they come in contact with.
Bees and other six-legged creatures are responsible for pollinating (and thus ensuring the survival) of most of the plants – translate food supply – on the planet. Pretty hefty job for the little critters. So I’m giving them a helping hand. Before all the other flowers bloom in late May and June, our lawns are a veritable smorgasbord for the pollinators. Clover, wild violets, vetch, and a host of other flowering plants make an early appearance. Ever checked out a dandelion in May? It has dozens of little visitors every day (and come on, the yellow flowers do look rather cheerful). A weed is only defined as something I don’t want in my garden. This year, I’m re-defining my expectations.
Here’s a few interesting facts. Lawns consist of about 2% of cultivated land in the U.S. They are the largest irrigated crop in the country. When lawns are allowed to grow freely for one month in May, populations of pollinators can increase by 500 per cent. And species diversity can increase by three times. (Del Toro & Ribbons, PubMed Journal, Peer J 10021, Sept 2020).
As the grass (and other things) started to grow in my lawn this year, I thought of all those hours of trying to start my less than cooperative mower, riding around cutting grass, raking grass, trimming the edges of grass, and dumping some rather costly chemicals on said grass to crowd out everything else but, well, grass. Seems like a huge investment of my hard earned time and money.
The question begs to be asked: Is my status as a person, my neighborliness, my self esteem, and even my standing in the community based on all that perfectly maintained grass? Maybe. But I think I owe it to our pollinator friends to at least try to give them a fighting chance. I’ll give them some tasty flowers to sip through May.
No mow May cuts way down on emissions from gas powered lawn equipment (which is not regulated for emissions), saves water ( longer grass requires less water), gives the environment, and my wallet, a break from all those chemicals, and saves several Saturday hours each week that equate to much more fun stuff to do.
So while other folk slave away cutting, mowing, dumping chemicals, digging dandelions, raking, edging, hauling clippings, and working just a little harder than I like to think, I’ll be sipping something cool, sitting in my deck chair, and listening to the bees buzzing happily in my, admittedly meadowish, lawn.
It’s a win win. More bees, better gardens. Less work, more time. Hey, I’m there. No mow May. It’s a real thing.
Jessie Eiman
Mendon