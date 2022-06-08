To the editor:
The January 6 Committee hearings begin in prime time this week. They will delineate a terrible attack on our country — an attempt to end the constitutional transfer of power which has virtually defined our government since its infancy. This attack was premeditated, organized, and corrupt. It came from the very top, propelled to its ugly and violent conclusion and defended, even today, by the former president and those who unfathomably still choose to follow him. It was a true coup attempt, a bid to end America’s special form of government and put in place a fascist (unelected) regime against the clear and proven will of the people.
Fox News will not broadcast these committee hearings. Every other major television network will be showing them in full. If you are a regular Fox viewer, there are things you don’t know yet:
Realizing he was trailing in the polls, Trump began to set the stage for this coup as early as June 2020. Trump had advisors and lawyers brainstorming creative but illegal methods to allow them to bypass the traditional electoral process, including seating electors who would vote against the voice of the people in their states. Trump threatened Republican governors and attorneys general in attempts to make them report false vote counts.
After he lost, Trump put increasing pressure on Pence to change the outcome of or even stop the January 6 count, something he could not legally do. Rioters reflected Trump’s anger at Pence, chanting about murdering him during their attack. Pence was saved from the mob by Capitol police but wouldn’t allow Secret Service to whisk him away because he knew of Trump’s plans and feared for his safety or that service members loyal to Trump might subvert his duty to seal the count. Trump expressed to aides that he was perhaps OK with the idea of the insurrectionists murdering Pence.
Aides and family members begged Trump to halt the violent insurrection, knowing that he alone had power to stop it (and, by extension, that he himself had ignited it). Many high-level administration members and Republican leaders were aware of the plans to overthrow the government and willfully participated in the corruption (or looked the other way).
Fox News does not tell you truth. If you are a Fox consumer, please change to a different channel during the committee hearings. All Americans must learn the truth of this plot to ensure that it can never happen again—regardless of which party might benefit or which future party might heed the siren call that unfettered dictatorial power brings.
Eric W Jensen
Preston