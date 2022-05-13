In the recent Herald Journal article titled “Economist: Housing crunch squeezing valley job market,” Utah economist Michael Jeanfreau commented that “Given Cache Valley’s appeal and opportunities, the community could never provide enough housing.” A point well made. Our valley may never satisfy the goals of developers and housing advocates because if we build 10,000 new housing units in Cache Valley; they’ll cry out for 10,000 more. Their desires for more housing will never be satisfied.
Prudence would suggest that we evaluate how things are progressing with the 3,000-4,000 new housing units that have been built and occupied in the last five years and gauge their impact on Cache Valley. Rather than proceed full-speed ahead with even more development, why not plan wisely considering roadways, water availability, infrastructure, air quality and the aesthetics such as open space, trails and agriculture.
The City of Logan is gearing up to annex 5,300 acres of county land into Logan city for commercial and residential development. Their vehicle is the amending of the Land Development Code (PC 22-023) and Annexation Policy Plan Review (PC 22-024). If you care about the future growth of Cache Valley, learn about this plan and attend the workshop on June 7 and the public hearing on June 21 at the Logan Municipal Council Chambers. Your voice matters. Let it be heard.