My number one endorsement for the 2022 election, from local to national, is a simple plea to support democracy by voting like your country depended on it. In fact, we do. But voting alone is not enough; you must make an informed vote. Whether you favor the same candidates as I do is secondary to your educated participation. Find issues that are most important to you and research how contestants stand on each of them. Often you will be surprised that party affiliations are insufficient for deciding the most qualified office holders.
I’m standing firmly behind Patrick Belmont for Utah’s 3rd Congressional District. One item that stands out is Dan Johnson’s vote on redistricting (HB 2005, 2021). A vote in favor of an obviously gerrymandered boundary favoring one’s own reelection is notable. The vast majority of House District 3 is on the Cache National Forest where nobody lives; most of Logan is in this district with a special appendage “reentering” the valley to include only Richmond. Weird? Ethical? Fair?
Well, on the upside, Patrick Belmont brings advanced credentials on Utah’s pressing topics: water policy/conservation, reducing air pollution, and addressing climate change to name a few. He is also focused on the housing crisis and unchecked growth. Moreover, he will bring fresh perspectives and dogged determination – to fight for clean air, water, and open space – for the benefit of future Cache Valley generations.
When you cast your 2022 ballot, please do so with an informed view.
