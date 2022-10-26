Letter logo (new) (copy)

To the editor:

My number one endorsement for the 2022 election, from local to national, is a simple plea to support democracy by voting like your country depended on it. In fact, we do. But voting alone is not enough; you must make an informed vote. Whether you favor the same candidates as I do is secondary to your educated participation. Find issues that are most important to you and research how contestants stand on each of them. Often you will be surprised that party affiliations are insufficient for deciding the most qualified office holders.

