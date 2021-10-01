To the editor:
Public health programs have so successfully eradicated childhood diseases that most of us have no recollection of the devastation they once caused. The rationale for these laws is not only to protect the child entering school but also all of the other children in the school. One might recall the frightening spread of measles a few years ago at “the happiest place on earth” – Disneyland. The spread was able to happen because so many children were not vaccinated for this disease.
Here it is October 2021 – school in session, football games and Halloween around the corner. Everyone in the world is being affected by COVID-19. Most of us have little recollection of worldwide diseases like this due to the dedication and drive for knowledge of people of science in the last 100 years. Anyone who does genealogy knows that our relatives died of diseases we no longer see or even hear about. In Logan cemetery one can see the graves of the little children some families lost before age 3. My grandmother died of tuberculosis when my mother was 12.
When my siblings and I were in elementary school the biggest fear of our post WWII parents was polio. Polio had afflicted our president and was killing many children. There were myths and rumors as to how polio was transmitted to others much as there were about my grandmother’s tuberculosis.
We are so fortunate to have the science, understanding and perseverance of scientists today. They worked day and night to develop these vaccines.
When was the last time you heard of smallpox, diphtheria, polio or typhoid? Laws were put into place early in the 1900’s in an effort to eradicate these diseases and to insure the health and safety of the greater commonwealth. There are a few hallmark times for vaccination requirements. The first are given in infancy. There are required vaccines for kindergarten, middle school, college and to go on missions in many foreign countries.
The rationale for the laws is straight forward. The requirement is “for the common good.” If our society can inoculate a very large percentage of the populace, the virus will have no vector (person) to live on. As with polio, Covid and all its mutants could be a thing of the past. But we need to all sign on. That means we have to vaccinate in the neighborhood of 85% of our population. It is very likely that we will live with Covid as we did polio and smallpox for many years.
We do a lot of things for the common good. Please go to reputable sites for your education on the topic. Two are www.mayoclinic.org or www.cdc.gov. In 1953, Jonas Salk vaccinated his family first to demonstrate his belief in his polio vaccine. Please get yourself vaccinated and get your children protected as soon as the vaccine is available to them.
Pat Sadoski
Logan