To the editor:
For the first time in 18 years, the First Congressional District, our district, has an open seat. Cache County and all of Northern Utah deserve to have a congressman that knows the issues that concern us. That person is Kerry Gibson. Kerry has been a lifetime resident of the First District and has been living on the family's dairy farm his entire life. Kerry has the grit to fight the gridlock in D.C. and has the record to prove it!
His is the record of a small business owner whose family dairy taught him the importance of hard work and getting things done the right way.
As a state legislator I witnessed Kerry pass legislation protecting our rights to bear arms. He also passed important legislation protecting the life of the unborn. As a former Weber County Commissioner he understands that local issues are, in fact, ours to addresss, and the federal government should have minimal input into local government decisions. While working with the governor he fought to protect our lands from federal government overreach and supported our much-needed farmers and ranchers.He understands the growing diversity of our district. He's faced the same problems we have, but most importantly he knows us and won't forget about us.
He understands the needs of our county, he understands our concerns, he is one of us. When you get your ballot in the mail this June, please join me in voting for Kerry Gibson as your congressman in District #1.
Craig W Buttars
Smithfield