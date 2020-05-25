To the editor:
Val Potter has been an excellent representative for House District 3. He is well-respected by his colleagues and is known for getting things done. It’s easy to talk about what you are going to do, but Val puts the work in and just does it. Although he has only been in this office for three years, he has developed relationships and proven himself to be someone others want to work with. He was chosen to be the Business/Economic Development Budget chair and serves on other committees, including the House Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee. I appreciate that Val represents his constituents in House District 3 and refuses to be swayed by extreme out-of-state opinions.
Val is an effective leader and I am looking forward to his continued service as my representative. Primary ballots will start arriving in the mail in about three weeks. Please join me in voting for Val Potter.
Boyd Pugmire
North Logan