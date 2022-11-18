Giving thanks for our U.S. citizenry turning the Titanic away from autocracy in the midterm elections. Whew! Although democracy is messy and frustratingly slow to react at times, I continue to prefer this form of government that allows us to voice our concerns and have a vote that counts. I give deepest gratitude for those fearless poll workers who risked persecution and possible physical harm to count our votes.
Giving thanks to our youth who recently attended the COP27 global climate conference in Egypt. Their voices of aguish were partially heard, before being silenced by law enforcement stifling their lament.
Giving thanks for the new William A. Burnard Warming Center for those who need comfort on a cold winter night. Located at St. John’s Episcopal Church at 85 E. 100 N., Logan. Volunteers are needed!
Giving thanks to my Citizen Climate Lobby friends who continue to encourage our national leaders to take bold action on addressing a shrinking Great Salt Lake, floods, severe, persistent drought and catastrophic wildfires.
Giving thanks to the Loaves and Fishes Thanks Giving free meal at the First Presbyterian Church next Saturday for those who need a hot, delicious meal served with much love.
Giving thanks to the wild turkeys who parade through our Smithfield backyard reminding me of this glorious season, and blessings beyond counting!
