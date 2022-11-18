Letter logo (new) (copy)

Giving thanks for our U.S. citizenry turning the Titanic away from autocracy in the midterm elections. Whew! Although democracy is messy and frustratingly slow to react at times, I continue to prefer this form of government that allows us to voice our concerns and have a vote that counts. I give deepest gratitude for those fearless poll workers who risked persecution and possible physical harm to count our votes.

Giving thanks to our youth who recently attended the COP27 global climate conference in Egypt. Their voices of aguish were partially heard, before being silenced by law enforcement stifling their lament.

