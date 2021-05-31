To the editor:
When presented recently with the opportunity to help someone in serious need, we discovered other good neighbors eager to share in the blessings of charitable giving. It was a case of a destitute single mother, with three young children, whose only means of sustaining her family was by cleaning homes for people she could find who would pay for her hard-working services. But a major hurdle lay in the fact that she had no vehicle to drive to her jobs. With no more than a description of the need, the following Good Samaritan neighbors/business owners and proprietors stepped up with:
• King Farms Trucking of Tremonton donated a very serviceable 2005 Ford sedan.
• Maaco Bodyshop of Logan donated body finish restoration and complete repainting of the entire car.
• Les Schwab Tires of North Logan donated a complete set of new tires.
• JC Auto of Logan donated radio antenna repair.
• An anonymous neighbor donated $400 cash for minor repairs.
• DTWorks Auto Spa of Logan provided interior and trim detailing at 50% discount.
• SGT Solar Glass & Tint provided door window tint replacement at 50% discount.
The car was clean, bright, fresh, and truly like new when delivered to the tearfully grateful new owner!
Our hearts have been touched by the charitable goodness of these wonderful people! Every one of them responded eagerly and unquestioningly to this opportunity. We love and appreciate them for giving their respective portions. And we hope that you HJ readers will also recognize, appreciate, and perhaps honor them with your patronage from time to time.
We are also grateful to our Herald Journal for its frequent reporting of the abundance of “good news” — of which this is just one modest example — of the greatness, human caring, and general “goodness” of the people we live among.
Bruce and Roxana King
Logan