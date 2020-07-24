To the editor:
Are we living in America or communist dictatorship?
When is it OK for the government or state and local officials and mayors to force the closures of businesses, places of worship? The overall response from all levels of government to COVID-19 has betrayed the very foundations of our republic. Rights have been trampled upon, the Constitution seems to be ignored as if it's not law when it is law! If you really research the facts you will learn that wearing masks depletes your oxygen levels to dangerous levels. Use an OSHA approved oxygen measure device and you will see for yourselves.
This is crazy. Since when do you think any official, state, local, federal government, can decide for American citizens on what's best for us? That's not your place. You can’t decide for us. Making it mandatory, to force this upon us, and vaccines, no way. We won't allow this. You all took oaths in office. You are elected officials and work for us. We live in America, the land of the free, the land of the brave! We have rights. We won't allow you to take away our God given, inalienable rights. The Declaration of Independence states we are all created equal with rights, that among these are life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness. These cannot be revoked by government or any emergency pandemic. Mayor Daines, don't we have the right to choose? Don't make it mandatory. That's not for city mayors or governors to decide. We can decide what’s best for ourselves.
Defending the police, we must keep them. Are you serious? And Black Lives Matter, well, all lives matter — White, Asian, Black, Hispanic, Muslim Christian. Every life matters, so stop allowing one race to control. We’re all equal. Time to wake up if you want to keep your freedom, America!
Tracy Nilson
logan