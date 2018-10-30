To the editor:
Green Canyon marching band staff and students are a class act! This past weekend they competed in the Bands of America competition, comprising schools from the western United States. The Green Canyon band had an undefeated season, outscoring much larger bands all year. Bands of America has a Finals performance where the top 10 scoring bands compete. Green Canyon was predicted to be in the top 10 and score very well. As the top 10 bands were called, Green Canyon was not on that list. Students, staff, and many audience members were shocked and devastated. The students went back to their trailers where their incredible leader, Randall Beach, talked to them. He said that although they were all disappointed, life is full of disappointments. Sometimes things don't happen that we were completely sure would happen. He said that although they were all disappointed and didn't understand why, they couldn't change the outcome, yet had the power to decide how the rest of their evening went. He called up their amazing drum major, OJ Finlay, along with other student leadership, and challenged them to make the rest of their evening special, and find ways to congratulate those bands that did make it.
The students talked together and made a plan. As the Finals competition began, the Green Canyon band lined the walkway leading to the field and cheered and clapped for every Finalist band as they walked by. Many students from other schools were brought to tears. After a few bands had gone by some students from other schools starting trickling in to join them.
Green Canyon had the privilege of performing as an exhibition band at the very end while the judges tallied the scores. As Green Canyon began walking to the field students from every other band, hundreds of teenagers who were their competitors all season, were lined up chanting and cheering for Green Canyon. All students were humbled and emotional. Green Canyon played from their heart and received an entire standing ovation after their performance. Life lessons were taught that night and lives were changed as the Green Canyon marching band staff and students taught us all what really matters.
Tara Spence
Hyde Park