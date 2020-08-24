To the editor:
To the people removing rocks from the Green Canyon trail:
I have to add my voice to the chorus of trail users who have become very frustrated by the condition of Green Canyon during this spring and summer. The canyon has become increasingly degraded by over-use. There is trash everywhere, poor trail etiquette creates conflicts, and the single-track trail below the second gate has been widened to what now amounts to a two lane road. And on my last run, I saw dozens of gaping holes in the trail where rocks had been removed! This trail is a public, multi-use resource for everyone. Any changes to the character of the trail must be approved by the Forest Service and open to a public dialogue. Individuals cannot change the trail according to their wishes. As a trail runner, I like the rocks, roots, and other obstacles. If you want a wide, flat, obstacle-free path, try riding on the miles of open roads and leave the trails alone! Finally, I think it's time for the Forest Service to create a management plan to mitigate the increasing degradation of the canyon, before it's too late.
Victoria Grieve
North Logan