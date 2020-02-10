To the editor
Having lived in Cache Valley for the last 50 some years, I should no longer be surprised at the quality of the local talent, but it happened again when I attended the Green Canyon High school production of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” on Feb. 7. If you have not seen this, I strongly recommend that you make plans to see one of the remaining shows, to be presented on the 14th and 15th. You will not only be entertained but also inspired by a story about the power of love, courage and goodness over evil, presented by a cast of wonderfully talented young adults whose energy and enthusiasm are infectious, and subsequently will make you smile and warm your heart. And all this for only $10 to $12.
All of the main characters had their moment to shine, and so they did, but I must say that, for me, the gargoyles ensemble played by Chole Allen, Phoenix Davis, Isis Dayton, Danielle Rachel Weber and Kimberly Wille, Esmeralda, played by Audrey Baily, and Quasimodo, played by Sam Teuscher, were particularly outstanding. Thank you, Dr. David Sidwell and the technical staff for your gifts to the students. And a big think you to your staff and the student cast and crew for this gift to the community.
Gary Frodsham
Hyde Park