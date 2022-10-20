From what I’ve learned over the years about Halloween, in the early 1800s in London, England, a group of street kids thought up a way to get food by going house to house asking for food by saying treats or tricks. The people would ask what they meant. They replied, you’ll see. Some gave them food and some would in various ways tell them to leave. For those people, after dark the kids would come back and take their garbage cans and throw the stuff on their lawn, and the stuff that was slimy they would pick up and throw at the house.
Satan new about it, and for hundreds of years he was so jealous of Jesus having a birthday that was celebrated. The whole world went crazy giving gifts and singing, and they were so happy. Satan decided he was going to have a birthday too. So he got all of his angels together and made up a plan. If we get all the kids of the world to do what these kids are doing and make it all about evil things like witches, ghosts and dead people, but make it fun so they would do it every year, then as they grow up they’ll do it with their kids. Then my birthday will be bigger and more fun than Jesus’ birthday, and they’ll start following me and Jesus will lose and I’ll be king over the world. He will have to answer to me.
Halloween is Satan’s birthday, and he’s very proud of it, so who are you going to follow? How will you worship? You can’t do both. God is a jealous god. In the Bible he says follow my commandments and you will be in heaven with me. If you don’t then you belong to Satan, in hell.
I hope you make the right choice. I will pray for you all. We have to break the grip the devil has on us and our kids.
