Letter logo (new) (copy)

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

To the editor:

From what I’ve learned over the years about Halloween, in the early 1800s in London, England, a group of street kids thought up a way to get food by going house to house asking for food by saying treats or tricks. The people would ask what they meant. They replied, you’ll see. Some gave them food and some would in various ways tell them to leave. For those people, after dark the kids would come back and take their garbage cans and throw the stuff on their lawn, and the stuff that was slimy they would pick up and throw at the house.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.