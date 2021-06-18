To the editor:
The forces that are tearing at the very fabric of our beloved republic, the Constitution, are becoming more vociferous but they are not new. Fueled by hatred for anything religious, they pompously proclaim God fearing people to be duped. Failure to diligently study the founding of this country and recognize God’s hand in it has resulted in self-proclaimed intellectuals pontificating their superior wisdom.
It’s time to quote some early Americans that foresaw the assault on our Constitution. In 1844, Joseph Smith Jr. stated “Come, all ye lovers of liberty, break the oppressor’s rod, loose the iron grasp of mobocracy, and bring the condign punishment to all those who trample under foot the glorious Constitution and the people’s rights.”
In 1857, Brigham Young stated “I do not lift my voice against the great and glorious Government guaranteed to every citizen by the Constitution, but against those corrupt administrators who trample the Constitution and just laws under their feet.” In 1912, Joseph F. Smith stated “We should stand with a front like flint against every spirit or species of contempt or disrespect for the Constitution of our country and the constitutional laws of our land.”
My final quote is Ezra Taft Benson in 1968 who declared “If America is destroyed, it may be by Americans who salute the flag, sing the national anthem, march in patriotic parades … but Americans who fail to comprehend what is required to keep our country strong and free, Americans who have been lulled away into a false security.”
The constitution of every state renders honor to the Creator yet we have allowed a small percentage of malcontents to shut down prayer in school, create a multi-level system of justice and murder millions of babies. Who would have envisioned that the Roe V. Wade ruling on abortion would have gone down the horrendous slippery slope of partial birth abortion and now on to post birth abortion? Our beloved Creator loves us beyond our ability to understand but He must also be incredibly ashamed that we have allowed a pitiful, vocal minority to mock and jeer at those standing by the “Tree of Life” attempting to honor the work of His hand, our Constitution.
Here’s an axiom for the left to process: “Mice die in mouse traps because they don’t understand why the cheese is free.” The exact same thing happens with socialism. However, there are two groups that adore it. The first group wants to continually nurse from the public breast and the second group are those that want to control the first group. Of course, anyone who disagrees with their utopian fantasy of socialism is viciously attacked by hateful, self-righteous malcontents.
David B. Kerr
Preston