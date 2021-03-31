To the editor:
I have been watching for letters of happiness over the recent presidential election, but somehow there doesn’t seem to be any. Could it be that most everyone that voted for Biden has realized what a travesty they spawned? Biden swore to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. With his hand hypocritically on his family Bible he swore an oath with every intention to do as he pleased. In his first week he put tens of thousands of people out of work and closed down an essential pipeline skyrocketing fuel prices. Virtually everything we consume in brought in by truck so prepare for across the board increased prices.
Stopping the construction of the border wall beckons illegal aliens to invade our Southern borders. Promises of free everything is skewed on several levels. Who is going to pay to care for illegals? What about Americans’ safety and being replaced in the workplace? Isn’t it cruel to promise money without real hope? Bidden is doing this because he is afraid of his own party’s special interest groups.
I am scared spitless that his complete lack of financial savvy has encumbered my children and grandchildren with a financial yoke that we may never recover from. Seriously, does anyone consider that offering illegal aliens free everything and SSI without ever contributing a cent is a good idea? That is incredibly stupid and shows his utter ignorance when there are so many Americans that genuinely need help that have been paying taxes. As scary as that is, I am more concerned that this administration is welcoming our enemies and allowing them to destroy us from within.
As hypocritical as it sounds, I urge everyone to pray diligently for Biden’s health and safety. First of all, he is an American, but the idea of Ms. Harris or that certifiable Pelosi becoming president sends shiver down my spine, and if you’ve been paying attention it should scare you spitless too.
You decide if liberalism should be emulated. Free everything. Close down energy production; fossil fuels, nuclear power, wind power and hydroelectricity. Have the mainstream media in your pocket by false reporting or refusing to report stories. Murder infants in utero, partial birth abortion or worse post birth abortion. A multi-tiered judicial system. Raising taxes. There’s simply not enough room to list completely the follies of liberalism. Liberalism has never worked and it never will but their thirst for power is intoxicating. There will always be those that want to subjugate the masses.
Well, your hate for Trump has left us in a mess. The next time you have to get a loan to fill you gas tank, thank yourself.
David B. Kerr
Preston