To the editor:
The team at Bear River Health District deserves every bit of love they are getting now as they administer life saving vaccines to (thousands?) of grateful recipients, and I hope it makes up somewhat for the negativity that was directed at them during the lockdowns and restrictions. I hope it makes up for months of devastating sadness and feelings of futility as they documented record-breaking numbers of new cases and hospitalizations ... and the anguish over each death recorded.
The challenges came in waves: community outbreaks, floods of people at testing facilities, the grueling work of contract tracing, the anxiety and often the rage directed at them regarding restrictions as they attempted to enforce national and state guidelines regarding safety procedures, distancing, gathering and mask requirements.
They were navigating in uncharted territory with ever-changing guidelines, directives, and mixed messages from national and world sources of varying levels of authority. I said it then and I will say it again: they must be exhausted. They must have felt battered and bruised. But “nevertheless, they persisted.” These days they get to put on a hero's cape but there was a time that they were unfairly vilified.
I hope that the gratitude and relief of these hopeful days will soothe them, flood over them, helping to heal the wounds of trauma they all endured during the dark days. This was a year of loss – in many ways, and also a year that will have lasting scars for those who can say "we made it through" and thank you for the part our health department staff played in getting us through this. We all need to remember that the team at BRHD, our first responders, the front line workers, fought this battle for all of us and just take a moment to send our compassion and wishes for recovery. It's been hard. Not just for us, but for them too.
Joy Brisighella
Hyde Park