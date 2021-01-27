To the editor:
I am impressed with the proficient and safe manner that the Bear River Health Department is administering the COVID vaccine. Lloyd Berentsen deserves a shoutout, as does the rest of the staff. The drive through setup has been efficient and safe. I deeply appreciate that my office staff has been so well served and is now protected from the virus. I received my vaccine through the hospital, and am grateful for the science that generated this life saving vaccine and the professionals who manufactured, distributed and administered the shot. We have been well served by the Health Department over the years, and especially now during this time of crisis. Thank you all.
Jeffrey G Bennion MD
North Logan