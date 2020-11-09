To the editor:
Like many of you, today is a difficult day for me. As I watch thousands of our fellow citizens joyfully spill into the streets to celebrate the election of our 46th president I find myself thinking, “Wow, I wish I could have done that same thing four years ago!” For those of us that supported President Donald J Trump in 2018, we are still cast as racists, deplorables, and an array of other color expressions. We are not simply American’s expressing our political will with our vote, but demons from a dark Halloween dream come to wisp away our fellow citizens inalienable rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness in a cloud of mist. During this election cycle we have been told that our nation’s soul will be healed with today’s outcome. I want to share a 360-year-old story with you about why this phrase causes my blood to run cold.
In about 1635 Lawrence and Cassandra Southwick arrived in the new world and settled in Salem, Massachusetts. For 25 years they were active members of the community, they attended church, he worked as a glass maker, tended the community’s pigs, and worked his own farm. They had two teenage children. They were a typical Puritan family of their time. Around 1650, They made a terrible political choice. They allowed two traveling ministers to hold a meeting in their home. The ministers moved on and were never again seen in Salem. The minister’s message moved Lawrence and Cassandra and a few of their neighbors. While they still paid for their pews, they no longer attended church services on Sunday. A few months later they were caught holding a Quaker meeting in their home. All of their property was seized, their two teenage children were placed as indentured servants, and over the next eight years they were transferred from prison to prison after having an ear cut off, their tongues pierced, and being whipped as they were driving through the town in a cart. In 1660, they were released from prison for the final time and banished from the Massachusetts colony “that the soul of the community might be healed.” They died within days after their arrival at a Quaker refuge on Long Island from exposer and malnourishment. They are my many times great grandparents.
Whatever divisions we have in our politics, let us avoid allowing ourselves to be equating who we choose as our peace time leader to a sin that can damage the soul of our country. This leads to a dark path we are best to avoid at all costs.
Brian Shoell
North Logan