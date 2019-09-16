To the editor:
This is a letter to let the readers of Cache Valley know that they have a great opportunity to contribute to a very worthy cause. The annual Alzheimer’s Walk is happening this Saturday in Logan. The walk is to stir up enthusiasm, to become informed and to raise money to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease. It is hard to find even one individual who does not have a friend, relative or acquaintance who has not been affected by this horrible disease.
Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States. It kills more than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined. One in three seniors will die with this disease. It slowly whittles away one’s very identity and personhood.
You have an opportunity to participate and to contribute to finding a cure. I walk to honor my older sister, Kathy, who died of Alzheimer’s disease at the age of 69. She never had the opportunity to enjoy her retirement years and travel and see the world. Her world was reduced to a small room and a bed, and little by little she stopped knowing her family, friends and her own name.
Don’t wait until it hits close to home. Contribute now and annually. Go to alz.org/walk and sign up or come to the Walk at Merlin Olsen Park this Saturday at 9 a.m.
Pat Sadoski