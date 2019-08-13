To the editor:
I am writing to express my concern over the recent restriction of access to the Upper Canal Path in North Logan (1600 East/3100 North). In late May of this year, gates were put up across the north and south ends of this path. These gates have been erected by nearby landowners who would like to deprive the community of access to a trail that has been in use for over a hundred years. The path is a public path, but it won’t be if we don’t voice our concerns to our community leaders and let them know that we want these gates removed.
According to state law, a thoroughfare can be deemed public if it demonstrates three attributes. 1) It is used consistently; 2) it has been used for at least 10 years; and 3) it is used without the need for permission. I personally have been running that path every morning that it is not covered in snow for the past 13 years. On those mornings, I see many others using the path as well. The path runs through no yards. It is surrounded by fields and populated almost solely by ducks. There are only three stipulations for a path to be deemed public and all three have been met. If, however, these gates go unchecked, if we allow them to remain in place, the land eventually becomes private. We, the community of Cache Valley, will never get that land back. That path will have been taken from us.
It does not matter if you live in North Logan or even if you regularly use this path. Everyone in the valley is connected. Every bit of public land or open space lost is a loss felt by all of us. Please write the North Logan City Council as well as Mayor Damon Cann. Please let them know that you want this beautiful path to remain open to everyone so that the joy found in walking by water, looking out over fields, and feeling the mountains rise alongside you is not a joy reserved for a few but shared freely by all. You can send your letters to:
Kristen Godfrey Anderson – Kristen@northlogancity.org
Roger T. Anderson– Roger@northlogancity.org
Bruce Lee– Bruce@northlogancity.org
Brad Crookston– Brad@northlogancity.org
Craig Humphrey– Craig@northlogancity.org
North Logan Mayor Damon Cann: damon.cann@usu.edu
Sincerely,
Jennifer Sinor
Logan