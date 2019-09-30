To the editor:
If you know Davy McClay, then you know my love is probably like your love for this planet. We are really blessed to be surrounded by some of the most beautiful mountains in the world! Well hey! This Saturday, Oct. 5, will be one of the most awesome days to hike our awesome mountains! The autumn colors will be so gorgeous! Go for it! … then when you go shopping for groceries — do not put your groceries in those single use plastic bags (SUPB’s) that are destroying our planet — please use reusable bags.
Davy McClay
Logan