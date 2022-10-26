There has been a proposed high-density housing development near Thomas Edison Charter School South in Nibley. I am a second-grade teacher at this school, and I have some serious concerns about this project. I am worried about increased traffic congestion, privacy issues, and other potential dangers that my students may face if the project goes forward as proposed.
The proposed development would consist of 259 housing units in a small space. These housing units would be just behind our school and would include four-story apartment buildings that would overlook our playground. I am not aware of any other elementary schools in Cache or Logan Districts that have so many housing units in their school's backyard.
I would feel nervous about protecting my students' privacy and safety if the proposed development went through. Anyone living in the proposed four-story apartment buildings could easily watch, photograph, or video students while they are playing outside. That development would give too many people easy access to vulnerable and innocent children.
Our school has revised the daily pick-up and drop-off schedule several times in the past five years to make it workable for families and the businesses around us. Businesses, current and future residents, and school families would be upset by the increased confusion and incredibly long wait times that this development would create. The project proposes having 259 units in a small space, and every housing unit would probably have at least two cars. That is over 500 extra cars trying to navigate traffic near our school multiple times throughout the day.
I am looking for a starter home right now, and I wouldn't live in that development because of the traffic problems that would happen.
The most frustrating, terrifying, and heart-sickening problem is the possibility of young students getting hurt while trying to navigate difficult drop off and pick up situations. Kids don't always think things through when they are trying to get somewhere. Increased traffic means increased danger no matter what anyone does to try to do to mitigate it.
Please help our school out by a.) Attending a public hearing on Thursday, October 27th at 5:30 p.m. at the Logan City Hall Council Chamber located at 290 North 100 West, Logan, UT 84321, and b.) writing an email to the Logan Planning Commission at planning.commission@loganutah.org
