It is no secret the costs of goods and services are increasing. The demand to hire new employees is forcing businesses like restaurants to increase wages by unreasonable amounts. The challenge now is how to pass that inflation onto the customers. So, the cost of a burger increases from six dollars to seven dollars and the customer looks up at the menu board and thinks, “Wow, look at how much prices have changed!” Then he pulls out his wallet and pays the new amount without question. Consider how this mindset is reflecting on businesses that don’t have the luxury of simply raising prices. I operate an assisted living community in Logan. I love going home at night knowing that my job is to help others. I don’t get paid as much as I would in a comparable position; however, this business is not about getting rich and my experience has proven that people work here because they love caring for the residents. We love getting to know them, to hear their life experiences, to help them when they can no longer help themselves and to eventually take part in that most difficult life event of all. We laugh and cry with them. We mourn when they mourn. When we are forced to call an ambulance, we experience their fear as paramedics take over and we eagerly await and pray for their return. Despite the love we feel for them, in the end, they are our customers. We cannot operate without their ability to pay, even when that ability has hit an end. The term “fixed income” is one I hear all too often – many cannot afford rate increases, so the thought of potentially losing their homes is a real concern. A few days ago, I placed an ad for a dining room server on Facebook Classifieds. It was immediately bombarded by vicious language, demanding that we pay more if we want to hire anyone. I took the ad down, saddened by the attack. In order to increase wages, I have to increase rents and the cost of levels of care for people who can’t afford it. The pinch is then put on families, who can afford an increase on a hamburger, but can’t afford the added cost to help mom and dad. Inflation is affecting everyone. My hope is that it also increases a new level of understanding in the community. Not everyone can afford the inflation, and what hurts me the most is how it is hurting the people I love! The assisted living world needs help and lots of it. As usual, the people with the biggest hearts will be the ones to step forward!