To the editor:
I served for six years in the Utah House of Representatives. I spent most of my first two years as a legislator trying to understand the state budget so that I could actually make informed votes on complicated budget issues. I learned to ask hard questions, and I discovered that the most reliable information often came from seasoned legislators who had already learned difficult lessons during previous economic downturns.
I am supporting Senator Lyle Hillyard for Senate Seat 25 because he is not a green freshman legislator like I was in 2013. He understands the consequences of difficult decisions regarding cuts that will have to be made to balance Utah’s budget during the coming years. He has experienced a number of economic downturns during his tenure and understands the history and appropriate use of Utah’s “rainy day funds.”
His institutional knowledge regarding the state budget is very deep and is known and respected by members of the Utah House and Senate on both sides of the political aisle. The state of Utah needs his 40 years of experience and leadership to help guide less-experienced legislators though difficult budgetary decisions that will have to be made to manage the effects of the current economic downturn. This will not be a simple or painless process. I encourage your consideration and vote to re-elect Senator Hillyard. In my opinion, he is the man for this season.
Ed Redd
Logan