To the editor:
I have worked with and beside Lyle Hillyard for 40+ years, and I can state categorically: he has our back!
He has taken care of Northern Utah and Utah State University for years and years. Keeping Lyle on the ballot will benefit every person in our region. And Utah State University, as the largest employer in the area, is protected by Lyle morning, noon and night.
I know and like Lyle’s primary opponent; but there is no comparison to the budgetary expertise that Lyle has. It’s an easy call for those voting in the Republican primary.
Herm Olsen
Logan