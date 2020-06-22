To the editor:
Years ago I was at the Legislature in an effort to help educate our elected officials about the importance of strengthening families, protecting children, providing crisis services and preventing child abuse. I was given the opportunity to testify in front of a committee about the urgent statewide need for supportive and crisis services for parents. I have literally witnessed first-hand child after child, family after family, who has experienced the most soul wrenching trauma.
Even though my message was critical, my voice was small amongst hundreds of people gathered at the Capitol.
I will always remember when Lyle Hillyard stepped away from the Senate floor into the House and sat next to me in front of the committee. This well-respected, caring, compassionate man eloquently explained issues surrounding parents and children. His voice was heard and acted on.
I have personally witnessed the regular participation and engagement of Lyle Hillyard in trainings related to childhood trauma, child abuse prevention and how to help families build on their strengths. He has researched and developed a deep understanding of what is helpful, effective, and how our state can support effective initiatives while being conscientious of limited funding.
Lyle Hillyard is relevant and competent. He has consistently made the time to listen, learn and act. His experience as a public servant is unparalleled. He is an inspiring visionary who advocates for the needs of children, families, and the well-being of our community and state. Lyle Hillyard is indeed a champion for children.
Esterlee Molyneux
North Logan