To the editor:
Senator Hillyard listens. He attends town hall meetings every Saturday during the session. Instead of sleeping in or spending time with his family, come rain, hail or snowstorm, he has shown up to hear from constituents.
He listens with generosity of spirit, even when comments become pointed, or go on a bit too long, or address issues outside the purview of the Legislature. When others would have gotten angry or impatient, he has set the example of listening, thoughtfully responding, and acknowledging the dignity of each person, often addressing them by name. He even shares his personal cell phone number.
Experience matters. Because of his years of dedicated service, spirit of teamwork, and his unparalleled knowledge of the state budget, Senator Hillyard is well respected on the hill. He knows the legislative process and has strong relationships he uses to advocate for Cache Valley. With only one senator representing most of Cache County, this influence is vital and ensures that we have a voice in important decisions about our water, county classification, and public health. This influence that can only come with time, track record, and experience.
Senator Hillyard has the courage to tackle tough issues. On Executive Appropriations he was a champion of balancing the budget, setting aside a rainy-day fund, and preserving the state’s AAA bond rating, positioning us well for the current crisis and saving the state millions of dollars in interest payments.
Senator Hillyard listens, and, especially now, experience matters.
Dennis and Wendi Hassan
Logan