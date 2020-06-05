To the editor:
It is that time of the year when we get to exercise our right to vote and participate in electing our representatives to operate the government. We are fortunate to have outstanding choices and I am pleased to support and recommend a man who has proven one the years to be most effective and successful in the Utah State Legislature, Lyle Hillyard. He is a man with unmatched experience, as one of the longest serving members of the State Senate, who has and will continue to serve with effectiveness with honesty, integrity, dedication to the people of the 25th District, and the entire State of Utah. In my experience of knowing and working with and for Lyle, he has shown great support for our area in every aspect of government that effects our life every day.
He understands the roles at play with regards to Utah State University and its effect on District 25 and the entire state. He is most approachable and easy to talk with and I have found him to be the most effective and successful member in our states legislative body and well respected by his peers. I know he is well supported by his outstanding family and I was one of many who was effected positively by his son Matt and his life so well lived. It is this and much more that I appreciate about Lyle and therefore endorse and support him for re-election and encourage you to do the same.
Rod Tueller
Logan