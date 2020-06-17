To the editor:
I was born and reared in Cache Valley, graduating from Utah State before attending medical school. During 9-11, I was part of the medical response called to the Pentagon. I lived in Virginia near Senator Orrin Hatch. He taught me the value of experience in politics. People living in less populated areas, county or state, do not have equal
representation. Only a respected senior senator can provide political equality.
Because of unfortunate circumstances in my family, I needed help. I chose Sen. Hillyard. I don’t live in Utah, but my family does. Sen. Hillyard sat down and listened. To those who say Sen. Hillyard has been in office too long and does not listen, I ask, “Have you talked with him?” When I
did, I found a compassionate individual willing to help.
His opponent’s campaign comprises two points. He has been in office too long and does not listen. I refute these assertions! Cache County does not have the population to go toe to toe with counties such as Salt Lake and Utah. A respected senior senator will enable Cache County to maintain its representation. A freshman senator could not.
In the Senate lesser populated areas can achieve equal or higher representation if their senator is well known and respected. Sen. Hillyard is willing to give more of his life and experience! Please, do not discard this valuable asset!
Daryl Griffin
Valdez, Alaska