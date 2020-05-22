To the editor:
With the great impact of the virus upon “everyone,” I am especially concerned about the state and national economy. Paying for and trying to mitigate the effects of this upon our people, I think we must be most wise in our choices. My only comment has to do with our state senator in District 25. I know Lyle Hillyard has been serving there for many years. I have followed his actions in the Senate and especially his work when it comes to the state budget. Now is not the time to place some “new blood” in that position. We need to have his experience and resolve in for one more term. I believe that Chris Wilson is a fine gentleman and very capable business operator; but, I still want that experience there to help the new Legislature, governor and others who are going to be new in their offices in this state. I ask all of us to think seriously about this coming year or two and let’s be wise and keep experience where it is so sorely needed.
Theo W. Thomson
Logan