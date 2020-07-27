To the editor:
Please consider how a 60-year-old quote from W.C. Mullendore, president of Southern California Edison Company, is more applicable today, in the midst of the 21st century, than when it was given: “Thus beguiled and misled, during the first half of the Twentieth Century, we have traveled far into the soul-destroying land of Socialism, and made strange alliances through which we have become involved in almost continuous hot and cold wars over the whole earth. In this retreat from freedom, the voices of protesting citizens have been drowned by raucous shouts of intolerance and abuse from those who led the retreat and their millions of gullible dupes, who are marching merrily to their doom, carrying banners on which are emblazoned such intriguing and misapplied labels as ‘social justice,’ ‘equality,’ ‘reform,’ ‘patriotism,’ and ‘social welfare.’”
We are duty bound to recognize who is manipulating who and speak our minds. Without fear we should warn others to see there are many spiders seeking to entrap the flies – in other words those with noble intentions for right being steered into fatal causes for wrong.
Patrick Henry – a great voice in the cause of the United State’s accession to true freedom, is quoted with the following famous words, “Should I keep back my opinions at such a time, through fear of giving offense, I should consider myself as guilty of treason toward my country, and of an act of disloyalty toward the Majesty of Heaven, which I revere above all earthly kings.” “Give me liberty or give me death."
R.J. Elliott
Logan