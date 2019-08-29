To the editor:
The Historical Home Show returns to Logan on Saturday, Sept. 7, when people are invited by gracious homeowners into their beautifully restored historical homes.
Sponsored by the Cache Valley Historical Society, the home tour is fundraiser for two special causes. First, it provides scholarships for USU history students to develop special research projects relating to the history of Cache Valley.
The second is to provide funds to transport school children to the farm at the American West Heritage Center. As a first grade teacher, I can say that this is the best of all field trips! Among the many experiences provided are milking a cow by hand, holding a baby rabbit, watching a blacksmith forge a horseshoe, eating a cookie baked in a wood-burning stove, comparing their chores to those performed by children of that time and hearing the purpose of the chamber pot.
The volunteers who staff the farm are exceptional at teaching the children on their level as they connect to the past.
The Historical Home Show runs from 10 until 4 o'clock Sept. 7th. Tickets may be purchased in advanced at Lee's Market Place, the Cache Valley Visitors Bureau at 199 Main St. or at the homes on the tour. If you purchase them at one of the homes they can accept cash or check only.
BTW, if you have an interest in the history of Cache Valley, we invite you to
join us at our monthly meetings. Visit our website at cachevalleyhistory.com for more information.
Julie Wood
Logan