To the editor
I am a lifelong citizen of the state of Utah. I want to applaud Mitt Romney for his decision to vote for conviction on the first article of impeachment against Trump. It was honorable, it was commendable, and it was the right thing to do. It seems that he is the only Republican in the Senate with an ounce of integrity left in his body. It is abundantly clear that Trump abused the powers of the presidency, and anyone who has not been corrupted against the defense of the Constitution and the American people should be able to see that.
Sen. Romney's peers may not be looking upon him kindly right now, but history surely will. I speak not only for myself, but for hundreds of thousands of Utahns and millions of Americans when I say that he, unequivocally, did what needed to be done.
Isaiah McDonough
Logan