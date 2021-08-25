I'm writing this letter to express my frustration with the coverage of the Logan River Men's Association's club championship. First let me say I'm happy for Nate Nyman for winning his third championship. I've known Nate for a long time and played a bit of golf with him. What I'm frustrated with was there were two other matches going on that day. Nate had his match wrapped up by the 13th hole (which is right by the clubhouse). Apparently your sports writer Shawn Harrison either had to be somewhere else or really could care less about the two other matches going on. He normally puts a little blip at the very end of his story saying who won in the other matches. But he couldn't even do that.
So since Shawn doesn't have the time to do any real research or just flat out could care less, let me tell you a little about the other matches. In the A flight Jason Olsen took on Taylor Hansen and that match was back and forth the whole time. Taylor got up 2 holes. Jason battled back and got the match all square on the par 3 14th. That match was all square as it went to the 18th hole. Taylor missing a putt by 2 inches that would have sent that match to extra holes. Jason won that match 1 up. Very exciting and some great golf. In the B flight Branson Bowler took on Rick Johnson in a battle of the ages. That match was back and forth all night with Rick winning on the 17th hole. But nobody will ever know because Shawn Harrison failed miserably to cover these other matches. So just to let you know there are other things going on besides the championship flight. So put a little effort into your reporting. Shawn you should have hung around a little longer and reported on some other great golf.