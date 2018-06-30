To the editor:
We have all seen them in the streets, local gas stations, park benches, and even parking lots at the grocery store. How many of us (including me) have looked away hoping that they didn’t see us staring at them with judgment? This, of course, is a rhetorical question, and I am talking about homeless in our community.
At one point I was almost homeless. At the time I was a single father with custody of my one-year-old son and a veteran struggling with my own mental health. I had lost my job due to downsizing, and for nearly a year I struggled to find a job. Finally, I put my pride aside and applied for state assistance. I could feel the laser beam eyes of judgment piercing my back every time I slid that Horizon card at the grocery store. Eventually, I was evicted from my apartment, and had it not been for the support of my family, my son, and I could have ended up on the street.
According to a Comprehensive Report on Homelessness published by the state of Utah in 2017, there were approximately 1,810 homeless in the state of Utah in 2016. However, here in Cache Valley, you won’t find a homeless shelter, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t contributing. According to Utah HB462 sponsored by Rep. Steve Eliason, Utah cities that do not have shelters must pay into a general fund to support shelters in other cities. Initially, the state will allocate $3.3 million per year and then acquire another $3.3 million in sales tax revenue from other cities and counties to help pay for the ongoing expenses in the host cities.
Phil Redlinger with the Department of Workforce Services is the homeless coordinator for Cache Valley. When I asked him what services were available, he said DWS offers job search programs, state assistance such as food, medical, childcare, vocational rehabilitation programs, and emergency rent assistance to those who qualify. Bear River Association of Governments (BRAG) offers heat assistance, low-income housing, and one-time rent assistance. He states that there is a nationwide housing shortage which contributes to the homeless population. Housing rates are going up, but wages are lagging behind. When asked about the barriers to accessing services, Phil said that education and awareness are at the top. People don’t know what resources are available.
We are all human beings who are just one tragedy away from being homeless. No job is guaranteed, and housing markets frequently change. If you are facing financial troubles and struggle to keep food on the table and a roof over your head, please reach out. There is nothing wrong in asking for help if you know where to go.
Justin Bishop
Logan