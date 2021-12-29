To the editor:
In 2017, the Logan Municipal Council adopted a renewable energy roadmap with a goal of reaching 50 percent of our electricity from renewables such as hydroelectric, geothermal, wind, and solar, by 2030. How do we plan to realize that goal, wave our wand and make the renewable energy sources appear? It just might turn out to be practically that easy through the magic of the marketplace.
In 2008, the Logan Municipal Council voted against signing a long-term contract for electricity from a proposed expansion of a coal fired power plant in Millard County, Utah. I’d like to think the owners of that power plant, the Intermountain Power Agency, listened to their customers and made a new plan, which is to convert from coal to natural gas and then from natural gas to hydrogen derived from renewable energy sourced electricity. Admittedly, Logan is a small customer compared to customers such as Los Angeles Water and Power, but we customers in Utah and in California want the same thing in this case, more of our energy from renewables. And the customer is always right, right?
Then our state Legislature passed SB2002. We’re assured this has nothing to do with tossing a monkey wrench into IPA’s plans. Absolutely not. Utah State Sen. Derrin Owens, in a speech on SB2002 before the Legislature in November 2021: “This bill is not about, or against, the transition from coal to natural gas or to prevent hydrogen. It’s not an attack on any of that. This is just to roll back some of the special privileges that have been given to one entity in the state. Especially, for the longest time, the state and IPA were running along the same, going the same direction. Utah has not changed its direction. Los Angeles Water and Power has changed its direction. Kind of the tail wagging the dog.”
The tail wagging the dog? That’s what we call it when we give the customer what they want? This customer pays a lot of bills in Millard County, Utah.
Eric Bawden, a partner with Salt Lake City law firm Holland & Hart, who is outside general counsel to IPA: "It has been expressed time and time again that IPA is on a critical path to be able to make this project work. This will derail and potentially imperil the entire project.”
I hope Sen. Owens is right and Mr. Bawden is wrong and SB2002 is not about, or against, the transition from coal to renewables. Hopefully, our legislators realize how important it is to us that IPA's plans succeed in providing us a means of meeting our stated goal of getting an increasing share of our energy from renewable sources.
Charles Ashurst
Logan