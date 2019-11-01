To the editor:
CAPSA is a nonprofit support and recovery center for individuals and families impacted by domestic violence, sexual abuse, or rape.
The work done at CAPSA is important. It saves lives and helps people heal and move forward. A core service that connects individuals to CAPSA is our 24-hour Support Line. In Fiscal Year 2019, we received over 4,000 Support Line calls from Cache Valley seeking help for survivors who had been impacted by violence and abuse.
The Support Line is our 24-hour phone service, designed to be a resource for everyone in the community. It is operated by CAPSA staff who are trauma-informed and start by believing. This means they are prepared to listen to your needs and understand how best to assist, whatever the situation may be.
The Support Line is confidential. Your information is not given to parents, family, loved ones, police, or anyone else without your consent. You are free to share what you feel comfortable with, ask questions, and get answers without being required to commit to proceeding further. The Support Line is there for support, does not require you to start any service with CAPSA.
Note: CAPSA is required to report instances involving elderly abuse or child abuse.
CAPSA’s staff specialize in dealing with diverse needs and provide access to specific resources to help overcome the challenges you are facing. When your call comes in, they will safety plan with you, and help determine which services would be most helpful.
If you or someone you love has experienced domestic violence, sexual abuse, or rape, please call our Support Line at 435-753-2500.
To learn more, please visit CAPSA.org
Bryce Lancaster
CAPSA