To the editor:
This is in response to an article, by staff writer Jackson Wilde, published on the July 11, 2020, regarding a recent house fire in Smithfield.
Thirty-eight years ago, to the month, our family including five young boys moved from a smallish home on the west side of Logan, with only a carport, to a large home, on the east bench, with an attached double garage. There was a spot inside the garage, in a corner, between the fireplace chimney and the door, from the garage to the kitchen area, which seemed, at the time, to be a perfect spot for storing the Logan city provided trash barrel. And there was still plenty of room for the family car and Dad’s pickup truck, in the garage.
One Sunday afternoon something awoke me from a lovely after-church nap, with an intense feeling that I better get up and check on things. When I opened the door from the kitchen to the garage, I found myself facing flames coming out of the trash barrel, up the corner walls and licking at the ceiling, which just happened to be the location for the crawl-hole access the attic. I debated, for two seconds, about running to get the keys to move the vehicles out of the garage, before deciding it better to run through the door to the back yard and grab the hose, rolled up behind the house.
It just took just a minute or two to douse the flames, but it took some time for my heart to come back to normal. Someone must have called the fire department, because they showed up about this time and checked to make sure no flames had reached the attic area and it was safe to resume normal activities, if there is such a thing with five boys to keep busy and out of trouble.
I do not suppose I will ever know, for sure, who or whom put the spent fireworks in the trash can, and I let it go a long time ago, ever grateful the house did not burn down. After all, it is the kind of thing that any inexperienced boy would do, and look whose bright idea it was to put the trash barrel in the garage.
The painters came, cleaned and patched the blackened surfaces, but I could always still see that something had messed with those surfaces. The trash barrel was moved outside, to the front corner of the garage farthest from the house. Those boys are all men now who must decide where to place their own trash barrels. Mother has passed on and dad has moved on, to a smaller home, filled with, mostly, memories.
Dale Frodsham
Hyde Park