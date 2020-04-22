To the editor:
How do 300 more apartments in downtown Logan look to everyone about now? High-density urban living has been the goal of our municipal council in recent years. Now with COVID-19, our nation faces mass quarantines, a crippled economy and deadly fear among citizens over close contact with others. In Logan, developers have broken ground on a 70-unit apartment building across the street from Logan High School. If that project had been completed a year ago and was fully occupied last November, some residents would likely have traveled outside of Utah and had family members attending Logan High. With that scenario, the cases of COVID-19 in Cache Valley could have been much higher and there would have been a threat of an outbreak in our public school system.
In addition to the 70-unit apartment complex on 100 West, the city of Logan has approved 108 apartments on 100 East and hopes to clear the way to build 126 apartments on Main Street in downtown Logan. Three hundred apartments built on less than eight acres of land – a density that seems inconceivable but that is the direction the leaders of Logan city have turned in recent years. Yet, now, with this terrible scourge called coronavirus, what everyone craves is space. In New York, apartment dwellers are washing their clothes in their bathtubs and collecting their mail at 5 a.m. to avoid contact with others. Now, in Logan, we are about to unleash this so-called smart growth plan and mimic the very thing that people fear most – close contact.
Right about now, space and that tranquility drawn from breezes and sunlight as you walk outside your front door brings calm to our community. The reality that is COVID-19 starkly illustrates the risks of highly-urbanized living and makes Cache Valley a beacon of light simply because of its lower density. This is more habitable, healthy living while stacked housing is less livable and, what we are discovering, can potentially be unhealthy. My argument is not with increasing density in our city but the way leaders have unashamedly thrown out earlier plans for downtown Logan (which included townhomes and density levels that were more in line with the surrounding neighborhoods) in favor of cramming renters into high-density apartment by allowing developers to build to 80 units per acre for Town Center zoning. This decision was over-the-top and completely out of character for our community. Now, it could turn out to put the entire valley at risk.
Deborah Miller
Logan