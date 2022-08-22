As a 69-year-old white middle class citizen grandmother in this country, I am expected to live by basic laws and standards if this democracy is to survive. If I did not pay my fair share of taxes, I could go to jail. If I repeatedly lied to my boss and co-workers, I would not be trusted. If I had access to sensitive papers with information that could help another company, and brought them home, I would lose my job. I would deserve to have my home searched to take them back if I refused to give them back. If my board of directors made a decision that I did not like and I encouraged my friends to come protest with guns and other weapons at the office, I would lose my job and be in trouble with the law. In sports, if my team lost the game and I threw a fit, tried to bribe and talk the referees into changing the score, I would be not be allowed to play ever again. If I gave favors to family members through my job, that would be grounds for firing in state agencies. If I used threatening or prejudicial language and treated anyone with disrespect, I would be out the door. Behaving in these ways is anarchy and wrong.
So, my question is, “Why in the world do so many in this country continue to excuse and support this behavior in a president and former president, Donald Trump?” Why do you excuse behavior you would not accept of yourself? How much more is needed before people are willing to move on and leave this self-centered, spoiled rich boy who really only cares about himself behind. Do you want a dictator like Putin leading the United States of America, because that is what he aspires to be! He and many of his followers choose to divide this country with anger, fear mongering, lies and prejudice towards anyone who differs from them.
We have been going in this direction for too long, and it is time to turn it around! We need to be moving in a positive direction of building this country back into a more caring, just, and united country. People of diverse backgrounds have helped to build this country, deserve to have their stories told, and have made us the better for it. Beautiful music is made when the players listen to each other and work together, not against each other.