To the editor:

As a 69-year-old white middle class citizen grandmother in this country, I am expected to live by basic laws and standards if this democracy is to survive. If I did not pay my fair share of taxes, I could go to jail. If I repeatedly lied to my boss and co-workers, I would not be trusted. If I had access to sensitive papers with information that could help another company, and brought them home, I would lose my job. I would deserve to have my home searched to take them back if I refused to give them back. If my board of directors made a decision that I did not like and I encouraged my friends to come protest with guns and other weapons at the office, I would lose my job and be in trouble with the law. In sports, if my team lost the game and I threw a fit, tried to bribe and talk the referees into changing the score, I would be not be allowed to play ever again. If I gave favors to family members through my job, that would be grounds for firing in state agencies. If I used threatening or prejudicial language and treated anyone with disrespect, I would be out the door. Behaving in these ways is anarchy and wrong.

