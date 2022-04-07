Oy! You! Libtard snowflake! Climate changes. Always has, always will. And my rig doesn't run on pixie dust and unicorn urine. So shut your pie hole."
I get that a lot as a libtard. Yes, climate changes. But there is change and there is shock. The difference is in the rate of change. The difference is the difference between a car crash and setting a mug on a table. Humanity is setting us up for a global sized car crash because of greenhouse gas emissions. That is just a fact. It's not a monster under the bed, just a fact.
This is why I'm a Republican. We've got to clean up our party. The Tea Party swept in a lot of these toxic types who only foment conflict rather than seek solutions to any real world problems, and I fear that the Truckers for Freedom might be the Tea Party Vengeance Weapon 2. Then again, there are some counter-indications to the rush to fascism. The Tea Party was quite noticeable in its presence here in Cache Valley, Utah, and was effective in helping to elect such as Sen. Mike Lee, but I don't see much by way of excitement for the Truckers for Freedom here presently. What I am seeing is more progressives such as myself participating, and that's encouraging. Also, renewable energy tech has come a long ways since then and our messaging has become less of "Shame on you for combusting that fossil carbon" and more of "Check out the lower maintenance costs of electric vehicles and how about that regenerative braking, huh? Free go juice, huh, for you whom the oil oligarchs are once again putting the bite on." Plus, we have a popular contender running for Mike Lee's Senate seat, Becky Edwards.