To the editor:
I’m writing to urge voters to support a candidate for governor other than Jon Huntsman.
He is not seeking to serve Utah but aspires to run for president. If we elect him, we will be stuck with a part-time governor at a time crisis.
It is said that past behavior is the best predictor of future behavior. Huntsman served as governor of Utah from 2005 to 2009. In 2008, he sought reelection, won, and began a second term in January 2009. About 100 days later, Huntsman resigned to serve as ambassador to China after promising Utah voters he would serve for another four years.
Despite committing to serve under President Obama for four years, Huntsman resigned after just 20 months to seek the 2012 nomination for president.
In 2017, President Trump nominated Huntsman to serve as ambassador to Russia. Again, after committing to serve, Huntsman resigned after just two years to return to Utah to run for governor.
Huntsman’s daughter, Abby, recently quit her job on “The View” to help her father with his campaign. Why would she give up a top-rated show, averaging 3 million viewers and a $3M salary, to help her father lead a state with a population smaller than her daily viewership and a salary of $109K? She hopes to become the next Ivanka Trump.
Let’s break this pattern of quitting. We have many great individuals from which to choose. Let’s vote for someone committed to Utah and not just their political career.
Shobhna Gardner
Providence