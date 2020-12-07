To the editor:
In this month's Hyde Park community newsletter, the town's mayor, Sharidean Flint, delivered a message to her constituents that was disturbing and dangerous.
In the missive, Flint calls on Hyde Park residents to ignore health guidance from government officials related to COVID-19, stating it is not the place of government to tell people how to live their lives and that the "citizens (sic) of Hyde Park are smart, resilient, independent thinkers."
Flint goes so far as to cite that government were the same people "that told us ... thalidomide was good for mothers" as a reason to not trust government guidance, ignoring the reality that thalidomide was not only never approved by the FDA for use in the United States, FDA reviewer Frances Oldham Kelsey played a critical role in pushing back against drug companies and uncovering the dangers of the drug to pregnant women.
Flint's letter to her community comes off as the rantings of a lunatic more than someone who should be entrusted to lead a community. She continues to cite a debunked Danish study saying masks don't work and portends that COVID-19 having a "99.8 percent survival rate" is something that legitimately supports her argument, to which I would ask you, Mayor Flint, which 10 of Hyde Park's 4,700 residents would you like to serve up to die of COVID-19, as they would only be 0.02 percent of your community?
The only thing accurate in Flint's letter is the line "I know you may be thinking I am some sort of crazy person." This mayor is not just crazy, she is unfit to serve in any government capacity. The person most likely to criticize the work of government is someone who is too incompetent to work in government at all.
The ultimate irony of Flint's message is that right below her six paragraphs of railing against the role of government in public health is a notice for people to license their dogs, get kennel permits, and — presumably in the interest of public health — to have proof of rabies vaccination.
Tell me, Mayor Flint, if the people of Hyde Park are free thinking and to be trusted, can we not trust that dog owners can keep their animals rabies free without a vaccine?
Think rationally.
Tyler Riggs
Providence